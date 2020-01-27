Home

Louis Johan (Hans Busch) BUSCH GEERTSEMA

Louis Johan (Hans Busch) BUSCH GEERTSEMA Notice
BUSCH GEERTSEMA, Louis Johan (Hans Busch). Passed away peacefully on January 23rd 2020, in his 92nd year. Dearly loved husband of Janet (Jan), Stratford, and loved father of Jackie (USA), Susan (NP), John (Chch) and the late Geoffrey. Treasured Grandpa of Shane and Stacey (USA). Loved brother of Carel (Akld) and all the family. He will be missed by everyone. The family thanks all the staff at Maryann and Marire for their care and compassion over the last few months. Messages can be sent to the family c/o 167 Govett Avenue, Frankleigh Park, New Plymouth 4310. No flowers please A private cremation has been held. Brian Darth Funeral Services
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 27, 2020
