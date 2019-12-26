|
DE QUAASTENIET, Louis. Born September 3, 1936. Passed away on December 23, 2019 at Waikato Hospital. Loving husband of Joy, devoted father and father-in-law of Brett and Megan, Paul and Donna, fun-loving poppa of Finley. According to Louis' wishes a private family service will be held. Communication to 10 Chapel Hill, Rototuna, Hamilton. As Louis used to always say "What's it all about?". A celebration of Louis' life will be held at a future date.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 26, 2019