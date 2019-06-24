Home

POWERED BY

Services
Willetts Funeral Services Ltd
21 King Street
Whakatane , Bay of Plenty 3159
073071111
Resources
More Obituaries for Louis KNIGHT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louis Bernard (Bernie) KNIGHT

Notice Condolences

Louis Bernard (Bernie) KNIGHT Notice
KNIGHT, Louis Bernard (Bernie). On Saturday 22 June 2019, peacefully at Golden Pond Private Hospital, surrounded by his family, aged 92 years young. Loved husband of Pat. Loved father and father in law of Marian and Leigh Pavelka, Bernice and Robin Reed, Kathy (deceased) and Terry Hearne, Debs and Mark Dawson, Maureen and Tom (deceased) Turner, and Graham and Jenni. Adored Poppa to his 17 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. Rosary for Bernie will be recited at St Peter Chanel Catholic Church, Whakatane on Tuesday 25 June at 6pm. Funeral Prayers for Bernie will be held in St Peter Chanel Catholic Church, King Street, Whakatane on Wednesday 26 June at 11am followed by a private cremation. Communications please to The Knight Family C/- PO Box 2070 Whakatane.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.