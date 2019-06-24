|
|
|
KNIGHT, Louis Bernard (Bernie). On Saturday 22 June 2019, peacefully at Golden Pond Private Hospital, surrounded by his family, aged 92 years young. Loved husband of Pat. Loved father and father in law of Marian and Leigh Pavelka, Bernice and Robin Reed, Kathy (deceased) and Terry Hearne, Debs and Mark Dawson, Maureen and Tom (deceased) Turner, and Graham and Jenni. Adored Poppa to his 17 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. Rosary for Bernie will be recited at St Peter Chanel Catholic Church, Whakatane on Tuesday 25 June at 6pm. Funeral Prayers for Bernie will be held in St Peter Chanel Catholic Church, King Street, Whakatane on Wednesday 26 June at 11am followed by a private cremation. Communications please to The Knight Family C/- PO Box 2070 Whakatane.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 24, 2019
