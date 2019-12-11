Home

Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
09 638 9026
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
1:30 p.m.
Louis Ayres (Junior) FOSTER Notice
FOSTER, Louis Ayres (Junior). It is with sadness we announce the passing of Junior, aged 71, on the 9th of December 2019. Dearly loved son of the late Louis and Jane Foster. Cherished brother of Isabel and William. Beloved father of Kane and Angelique. Much loved Uncle of Tanya, Jennifer, Dave and families. A service for Junior will be held on Saturday the 14th December 2019 at the Grange Manor Chapel of Davis Funeral Services, 400 Dominion Road, Mount Eden at 1:30pm. Viewing by appointment.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 11, 2019
