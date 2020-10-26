|
|
|
HAIG, Louis Arthur. Passed away peacefully at Glenburn Private Hospital on Friday 23rd October 2020, aged 90 years. Deeply loved husband of Jacqueline for 67 years. Wonderful dad of Linda, Richard, the late Steve and a close friend of Koti. Cherished Poppa to Jasmine, Candace and Jason and a Special Great Grandad. Dad, we are going to miss you so very much. A gentle and loving man, now at rest. Dad will be at home from 4pm Monday till Tuesday evening should you wish to say goodbye, followed by a private cremation. The Family wishes to thank Bupa Glenburn Staff for their exceptional care of Dad.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 26, 2020