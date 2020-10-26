Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Louis HAIG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louis Arthur HAIG

Add a Memory
Louis Arthur HAIG Notice
HAIG, Louis Arthur. Passed away peacefully at Glenburn Private Hospital on Friday 23rd October 2020, aged 90 years. Deeply loved husband of Jacqueline for 67 years. Wonderful dad of Linda, Richard, the late Steve and a close friend of Koti. Cherished Poppa to Jasmine, Candace and Jason and a Special Great Grandad. Dad, we are going to miss you so very much. A gentle and loving man, now at rest. Dad will be at home from 4pm Monday till Tuesday evening should you wish to say goodbye, followed by a private cremation. The Family wishes to thank Bupa Glenburn Staff for their exceptional care of Dad.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louis's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -