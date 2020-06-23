|
WILLIAMS, Lorraine. Passed away peacefully at CHT Waiuku, on Sunday 21 June 2020, aged 87. Much loved and devoted wife of Graeme. Loved and cherished mum of Kevin and Lee; and David and Anne-Marie. Adored nana of Vincent and Sarah: and Sian. Loved elder sister of Judith, Colin, Jill, and the late Ashley (Jim). A celebration of Lorraine's life will be held at the St Andrews Centre, 85 Queen Street, Waiuku on Thursday 25 June at 1PM, followed by Private Cremation. Communications to Lorraine's family C/- Grahams Funeral services, West Street, Tuakau 2121
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 23, 2020