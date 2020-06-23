Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graham's Franklin Funeral Services
West St
Tuakau, Auckland
09-236 8919
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jun. 25, 2020
1:00 p.m.
St Andrews Centre
85 Queen Street
Waiuku
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorraine WILLIAMS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorraine WILLIAMS

Add a Memory
Lorraine WILLIAMS Notice
WILLIAMS, Lorraine. Passed away peacefully at CHT Waiuku, on Sunday 21 June 2020, aged 87. Much loved and devoted wife of Graeme. Loved and cherished mum of Kevin and Lee; and David and Anne-Marie. Adored nana of Vincent and Sarah: and Sian. Loved elder sister of Judith, Colin, Jill, and the late Ashley (Jim). A celebration of Lorraine's life will be held at the St Andrews Centre, 85 Queen Street, Waiuku on Thursday 25 June at 1PM, followed by Private Cremation. Communications to Lorraine's family C/- Grahams Funeral services, West Street, Tuakau 2121



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lorraine's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -