SEYMOUR, Lorraine Okeroa (Lo Lo) (nee Kemp). Born May 09, 1955. Passed away on July 12, 2020. Dearly beloved wife of Robert Seymour, loving mother to Robert Edward Mau Seymour, George Martin Seymour, Patrick Whareao Seymour, Elizabeth Annette Whakawhiti Seymour, David Coulton Ranginui Seymour, Anastasia Okeroa Seymour. Much loved grandmother and great grandmother of 15 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Love you and miss you forever Mum, rest now, no more pain Mum, no more pain. Funeral to be held at Te Ohaki Marae, 31A Douglas Road, Okauia, Matamata on Wednesday 15 July 2020 at 11am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 14 to July 15, 2020