MEAD, Lorraine. Passed away peacefully at Possum Bourne Village on Tuesday 17th March 2020, aged 83 years. Much loved wife of the late Bryan, cherished Mum of Gary and Linda Halton; Fiona and Scott Dennis; and John and Debbie Halton. Loved Nana of Thomas and Sami, Philippa, Samantha; Kelly, Sarah; Noah, Ethan; and great Grandmother of Tayla. Loved Step-mum of Kay, Ali, Grant and Glennis, Jen, Nigel; and special Nana Lorraine to their children. A celebration of Lorraine's life will be held at Grahams Funeral Chapel, 31 West St, Pukekohe on Saturday 21st march at 1.00 pm followed by private cremation. Viewing will be available at the Chapel for 1 hour prior to the service. Communications to Lorraine's family care of Grahams Funeral Services, West St Pukekohe.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 19, 2020