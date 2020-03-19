Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graham's Franklin Funeral Services
31 West St
Pukekohe, Auckland
09-238 9797
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
12:00 p.m.
Graham's Franklin Funeral Services
31 West St
Pukekohe, Auckland
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Graham's Franklin Funeral Services
31 West St
Pukekohe, Auckland
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorraine MEAD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorraine MEAD

Add a Memory
Lorraine MEAD Notice
MEAD, Lorraine. Passed away peacefully at Possum Bourne Village on Tuesday 17th March 2020, aged 83 years. Much loved wife of the late Bryan, cherished Mum of Gary and Linda Halton; Fiona and Scott Dennis; and John and Debbie Halton. Loved Nana of Thomas and Sami, Philippa, Samantha; Kelly, Sarah; Noah, Ethan; and great Grandmother of Tayla. Loved Step-mum of Kay, Ali, Grant and Glennis, Jen, Nigel; and special Nana Lorraine to their children. A celebration of Lorraine's life will be held at Grahams Funeral Chapel, 31 West St, Pukekohe on Saturday 21st march at 1.00 pm followed by private cremation. Viewing will be available at the Chapel for 1 hour prior to the service. Communications to Lorraine's family care of Grahams Funeral Services, West St Pukekohe.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lorraine's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -