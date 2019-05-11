ROWAN, Lorraine Margaret. On 9th May, 2019. Much loved wife of Gerald (Gerry), after a long illness. Rest in peace my Love. Only daughter of the late Margaret Dimmock (nee Wiseman) and Rex Wood. Adopted daughter of Bert Rolton and sister of Michael Rolton (both deceased), and sister of Grace Dimmock. Loved mother of Penny and Gillian (nee Sinclair), and mother-in-law to Bryan. Grandma to Brett, Jamie-Leigh, Alex, Christina and Samantha; and GGMa to Kasey, Gemma and Deacon. Please join us in a celebration of Lorraine's life in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Saturday, 18th May, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers donations would be appreciated to West Auckland Hospice, or to the Cancer Society (Auckland branch) for Cancer research., These maybe left at the chapel. All communications to the family C/- Gerald, P O Box 45-292, Te Atatu Peninsula Auckland 0651. or email; [email protected]







Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 11, 2019