MCCONCHIE, Lorraine Margaret. Peacefully passed away on 10th November 2019. Aged 85 years. Much loved sister to Cheryl and the late John. Loved mother and mother in law to Glenn, Grant and Raewyn. Cherished grandma to Crystal, Chanel, Seth, Callum, Klay and Tayla. Proud great ga ga to Marly and Indie. "Forever in our hearts". The family wish to sincerely thank close friend and neighbour Jean for her care and support and the home carers of Vision West especially Louise. A private service will be held for the family. Xx
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 11, 2019