Lorraine Margaret (Uden) GYDE

Lorraine Margaret (Uden) GYDE Notice
GYDE, Lorraine Margaret (nee Uden). On Monday 27 April 2020 peacefully after her battle with cancer, at Mary Shapley Rest Home aged 75. Much loved friend of John. Beloved Mother and Mother in law of Douglas (deceased), Antonia and Brent. A much loved Grandma to Christopher, Cameron (deceased), Jason and Annaliese. A loved Great Grandmother to Oliver. A beloved sister, Aunty and friend to many. Flying free to rest in peace. Due to the current circumstances, a private cremation has been held, and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Communications please to the Gyde family C/- PO Box 2070 Whakatane or an online tribute can be sent to willettsfuneralservices.co.nz



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 30, 2020
