|
|
|
GLAISTER, Lorraine Margaret (nee Higgins). Passed away peacefully at Auckland City Hospital on May 13 2019. Dearly loved and devoted wife of Barry for 56 years, loved mother and mother-in-law of Stephen, Raewyn and Russell, David and Lisa, Paul and Cathy, and treasured Nanny of Elspeth, Claudia, Ben, Oscar, Graciela, Cooper and Sienna. Loved sister of Garry Higgins. Our thanks to her GP, Dr Diana Good, her cardiologist, Dr Fiona Stewart, and the Doctors and Nurses of Ward 66, Auckland City Hospital. A service for Lorraine will be held at St John the Evangelist Church, 6 Chandler Ave, Royal Oak, Auckland on Friday May 17 2019 at 11am, followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from May 16 to May 17, 2019
Read More