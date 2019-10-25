|
|
|
WOODS, Lorraine Leslye (Lole) (nee Rangitaawa). Born September 17, 1960. Passed away on October 22, 2019. Dedicated member of the Central Hawkes Bay Maori Wardens Badge No. 7264. Beloved daughter of Loui and Molly Rangitaawa. Beloved sister to Vicky (deceased), Polly, Rangi, Beka, Tigga and Huri. Survived by her Soul Mate Ihipa, and children Alleny and Daniel, Leeseanne and Anthony (Bobi), Floyd and Nikki. Most beloved Nanas to Katahzia and Iris. A favoured Cousin, Aunty and nanny to many. Lying in state at Te Kotahitanga Marae, Otewa Road, Otorohanga. Date of burial Saturday 26 October.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 25, 2019