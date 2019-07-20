|
BOWLER, Lorraine June (Debbie) (nee Maloney). Passed away at Lady Allum Resthome on Thursday 11th July 2019. Devoted wife to Peter (late), dearly loved Mother and Mother 'in' law to Murray and Juliet, Joanne and Glen, and Carrie and Paul. Cherished Nana to Kya, Jak, Luke, Vanessa, Mikayla, Hannah, Danielle and Daniel. Great Nana to Kora and Nikau. We are grateful Mum can now rest in peace with Dad by her side. We miss her, we love her and we take comfort in her strength over the last few months. A service will be held at the chapel of Forrest Funeral Services, 8 Glen Road, Browns Bay on Friday 26th July 2019 at 11am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 20, 2019