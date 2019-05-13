Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
09-836 0029
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorraine PITTMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorraine Joan (Carpenter) PITTMAN

Notice Condolences

Lorraine Joan (Carpenter) PITTMAN Notice
PITTMAN, Lorraine Joan (nee Carpenter). Passed away peacefully on the 10th of May, 2019 aged 87 years. Loved sister of June, Ruth and Phyllis. Aunty Bunny to Jennifer, Ronald, Murray and Julie. A service will be held in the Garden Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Thursday, the 16th of May, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Thank you to the team at Tasman Care Home Henderson and Hospice West Auckland for your kindness and care. All communications to the Taylor family C/- the above Funeral Home.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.