|
|
|
PITTMAN, Lorraine Joan (nee Carpenter). Passed away peacefully on the 10th of May, 2019 aged 87 years. Loved sister of June, Ruth and Phyllis. Aunty Bunny to Jennifer, Ronald, Murray and Julie. A service will be held in the Garden Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Thursday, the 16th of May, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Thank you to the team at Tasman Care Home Henderson and Hospice West Auckland for your kindness and care. All communications to the Taylor family C/- the above Funeral Home.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 13, 2019
Read More