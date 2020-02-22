|
|
|
FIRTH, Lorraine Joan (Lor) (nee Lorraine Joan Anderson). Born July 27, 1934. Passed away on February 19, 2020. Lorraine was a proud Kiwi, living in the UK since June 2017, amongst her extended family, passed peacefully after a short illness on February 19, 2020, aged 85, at Orchard Gardens Care Home in England, a short walk from her UK Family home. Adored wife of the late Ian, dearly loved by son Grant and daughter-in-law Debbie, and late son Martin. Loved Grandmother to Rachel, Christopher and wife Leanne, and 'Great Grannie' to Charlotte and Cole. A shared love of ceramics with Ian, combined with a wonderful love of nature, spread across the world and was an inspiration to her family. There will be a Funeral Service in Hampshire followed by a Commemoration Celebration of her life in Auckland later in the year, with further details to be announced. "Grannie" will be forever in our hearts.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020