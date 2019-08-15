|
PRICE, Lorraine Jennifer. Passed away on 13 August 2019 after a brave battle with cancer aged 50. Loved daughter of Mary and Roger Price. Sister to Colin and Sheryl. Aunty of Sam and Anika. Taken too soon A Service to celebrate Lorraine life will be held in Rosa Chapel, 6 Tamihana street, Matamata on Saturday 17 August 2019 at 1PM followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice Waikato would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to cremation to the Price family c-/ 6 Tamihana Street, Matamata 3400. Thanks to the Doctors, Nurses and staff at Pohlen Hospital for their love and care of Lorraine
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019