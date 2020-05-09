Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lorraine STEWART
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorraine Grace (formerly van der Kwaak) STEWART

Add a Memory
Lorraine Grace (formerly van der Kwaak) STEWART Notice
STEWART, Lorraine Grace (formerly van der Kwaak). Passed away peacefully on 7th May 2020, at home in Kerikeri, surrounded by her family. Aged 83. Husband and special rose bud of Brian. Precious mum to Dianne and the late Murray, Sheryl and Ray, Derek and Marie, Paul and Samantha. Loved Nana to 12 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren. A huge thank you to all the wonderful caring people who have supported us through this journey. She will be missed so much. Another angel in heaven. Funeral details still to be arranged. [email protected] gmail.com Donations to Hopsice mid- Northland, P o Box 141, Kerikeri 0245.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lorraine's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -