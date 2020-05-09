|
STEWART, Lorraine Grace (formerly van der Kwaak). Passed away peacefully on 7th May 2020, at home in Kerikeri, surrounded by her family. Aged 83. Husband and special rose bud of Brian. Precious mum to Dianne and the late Murray, Sheryl and Ray, Derek and Marie, Paul and Samantha. Loved Nana to 12 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren. A huge thank you to all the wonderful caring people who have supported us through this journey. She will be missed so much. Another angel in heaven. Funeral details still to be arranged. [email protected] gmail.com Donations to Hopsice mid- Northland, P o Box 141, Kerikeri 0245.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 9, 2020