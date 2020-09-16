|
GILBERT, Lorraine. Peacefully surrounded by family at Tokoroa Hospital on 14th September 2020. Aged 82 years. Dearly loved partner to Peter Callow. Much loved Mum and mother in law to Michael and Maryanne, Tracey and John Overhill, Jodi and Tony Webb (UK). Loved "Grams" to Scott and Connor; Laura and Liam. "Gone to play golf where every hole is a birdie" Donations to Tokoroa St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A Service for Lorraine will be held at the Tokoroa Club, Chambers Street on Friday 18th September at 2:00 PM followed by a private cremation. Due to current restrictions a livestream link for the service will be available at swfs.gramity.nz South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, P.O. Box 459, Tokoroa FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 16, 2020