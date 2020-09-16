Home

POWERED BY

Services
South Waikato Funeral Services
24 Commerce Street
Tokoroa , Waikato
07-886 5160
Service
Friday, Sep. 18, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Tokoroa Club
Chambers Street
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorraine GILBERT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorraine GILBERT

Add a Memory
Lorraine GILBERT Notice
GILBERT, Lorraine. Peacefully surrounded by family at Tokoroa Hospital on 14th September 2020. Aged 82 years. Dearly loved partner to Peter Callow. Much loved Mum and mother in law to Michael and Maryanne, Tracey and John Overhill, Jodi and Tony Webb (UK). Loved "Grams" to Scott and Connor; Laura and Liam. "Gone to play golf where every hole is a birdie" Donations to Tokoroa St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A Service for Lorraine will be held at the Tokoroa Club, Chambers Street on Friday 18th September at 2:00 PM followed by a private cremation. Due to current restrictions a livestream link for the service will be available at swfs.gramity.nz South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, P.O. Box 459, Tokoroa FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lorraine's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -