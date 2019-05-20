|
|
|
CONNELLY, Lorraine Deborah (Laine). Peacefully on 18 May 2019, surrounded by loving family after a courageous battle. Wife of the late Kevin. Adored Mum of Shenae. Cherished sister of Rob and Jan; Charles and Julie, and Maree. Treasured Aunt to all her nieces and nephews. Forever in our hearts. A Service with a yellow theme to celebrate Laine's life will be held at the Central Park Chapel of Davis Funerals, 150 Central Park Drive, Henderson on Wednesday 22 May at 1.30pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 20, 2019
