WARD, Lorraine Dawn (nee Malcolm). Passed away quietly in Arcare Nursing Home, Templestowe, Melbourne, 2 days before her 82nd birthday on Thursday 3 September 2020. Much loved wife for 62 years of Warwick Gorton Ward, dearly loved mother of Michelle Duck and the late Greg Ward. Adored Grandmother of her 3 grandchildren and Great- grandmother to 5 great- grandchildren. Loved sister of Beverley Small. A private service has been held in Melbourne.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 8, 2020