MURRAY, Lorraine Coral (nee Verrall). 23 September 1936 - 25 June 2020. Our dearly loved Mum and Nana passed away peacefully at Switzer Home, Kaitaia after a courageous 14 year battle with leukaemia. Dearly loved wife of the late Ken and much loved Mum of Craig and Penny, the late Kim, Lisa and Adrian. Loved Nana and great Nana of Joel, Caleb, Sharnele and Leah, Jesse, Amanda, Zac, Cole and Maia, Daniel, Haylee and Kenny, James, Tiare, McKenna and Brady. A strong spirit, sharp intellect, a sense of humour and never-ending love for us all. Independent and ahead of her time. Dedicated teacher for over 40 years with a passion for Whanau centred education. Embroidery, knitting and crochet extraordinaire. So hard to say goodbye. We will keep watching The Chase for you. Rest In Peace now Mum with Dad and Kim. E te Mareikura, moe marika mai. Kia mu to reo, kia oti nga mahi i tenei ao, okioki atu, haere atu ra. Aroha mutunga kore. To our beloved, rest in eternal peace. Your voice is silent, your work is finished in this world, be at rest. Our love is everlasting. Mum is lying at Lisa's home until her service on Wednesday 1st July 2020, 1pm at Geards Funerals Chapel, Kaitaia followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Far North REAP would be appreciated and will be utilised for community education in Te Hiku o Te Ika. All communications to the Murray whanau, C/- Geards Funerals Home,13 Pukepoto Road Kaitaia.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 27, 2020