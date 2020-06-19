|
COLLINS Lorraine Carole. (Heathcote nee Noble). On 18 June 20 at Maygrove Hosp passed away peacefully. Many thanks to their staff and at Hibiscus Hospice. A very strongminded and independent lady. Married to Peter, separated, but remained very good friends to end. Sister to Dianne Hawke, Paihia. Mother to Jason Berkhout,Brisbane and Antony Heathcote, Sarah Spence, plus 4 grandchildren, Simone, Kristen, Jared, and Jessica, all UK. Lorraine's last wishes, to be cremated and no service to be held.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 19, 2020