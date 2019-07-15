LAPISH, Alice Lorraine (Lorraine) (nee Abraham). Tragically suffered a stroke and died at the age of 85 years. Wife to Ernest for 56 wonderful years, professionally trained singer, talented pianist, church organist, conductor of school and church choirs, esteemed fundraiser and committee member for the Auckland Youth Symphonic Band, champion tennis player and Officer of the Girls Brigade, loved her boating and fishing, was a highly regarded primary school teacher, administrator of the family affairs (past and present), secretary to the consulting practice, proud of her Manx heritage; she re-established the NZ Manx Society and was President for 25 years. Loving and supportive mother to Christopher, Elizabeth, and John and doting grandma to Petra, Jordan, Sophie, Grace, and Xavier. Caring mother in law to Joanna. She will be dearly missed by her family, lifetime friend Lois, overseas friends and many other people who loved and respected her. A funeral service to celebrate Lorraine's life will be held on Saturday the 20 July at 10 am at Purewa, 100 St Johns Rd, Meadowbank followed by her burial. All communications to Morrisons P O Box 2573 St Heliers 1740 or email: [email protected] Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 15, 2019