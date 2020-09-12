Home

Lorna Meriel (Gough) LANGLEY


1924 - 2020
Lorna Meriel (Gough) LANGLEY Notice
LANGLEY, Lorna Meriel (nee Gough). Born 5th October 1924. Lorna, dearly loved wife of Evan, passed away peacefully at the Howick Baptist Hospital, on 7th September 2020, the day of their 74th wedding anniversary. Loved mother of Evan, Janice, Alison and Philip and mother- in-law to Janis, Bryan and Rhys. Cherished Grandmother of Andrew, Chris, Alex, Sarah, Rosemary, Alistair and Catherine. Great Grandmother of Alexander, Lizzie, Louise, Harry, John, Max and Julian. A private family farewell at Purewa All Souls Chapel, followed by a short burial service. "Always in our hearts"



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 12, 2020
