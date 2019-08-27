Home

JARRETT, Lorna Mary. Of Paraparaumu, formerly of St. Helliers, Auckland. On Friday 16 August 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Royden Matthews Jarrett and the late Murray Donald Morgan. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Julie and the late Bruce Unsworth, Kit and the late Catherine (Vancouver Island). Loved Grandmother of Larissa and John, Heath and Michelle; Brigid and Greg, Duncan and Bridget. Special 'GG' of Max, Haden, and Jack; Rupert, Maisie, Digby, Henry, Margot, and Greta. Friend to Neil and Maggie, Russell and Pip, Margaret and the late Murray and their families. Loved friend to the Unsworth Family. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Mary Potter Hospice, PO Box 7442, Newtown, Wellington would be appreciated. A private family service has been held. Messages to "The Jarrett Family" PO Box 119, Paraparaumu 5254. Kapiti Coast Funeral Home NZIFH FDANZ 04 2985168
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 27, 2019
