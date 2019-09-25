|
EDWARDS, Lorna Mary (nee Gush). Passed away peacefully Saturday, 14th September 2019, at Matamata Country Lodge. Aged 96. Dearly loved wife of the late Maurice. A fantastic Mum and Mother in Law to Tony, Larry and Linda and Steve. A loved Nana to her Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, and Great Great Grand children. "A Long Life Well Lived " Heartfelt thanks to the staff of The Matamata Country Lodge, Dr Dunn, Sandra Hunter, Watersons Funeral Services and Forget Me Not Florist. A private service has been held for Lorna. All communications c/- the Edwards family to 6 Tamihana St, Matamata.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 25, 2019