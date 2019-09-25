Home

POWERED BY

Services
Waterson's Funeral Services
6 Tamihana St
Matamata , Waikato
07-888 8632
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorna EDWARDS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorna Mary (Gush) EDWARDS

Add a Memory
Lorna Mary (Gush) EDWARDS Notice
EDWARDS, Lorna Mary (nee Gush). Passed away peacefully Saturday, 14th September 2019, at Matamata Country Lodge. Aged 96. Dearly loved wife of the late Maurice. A fantastic Mum and Mother in Law to Tony, Larry and Linda and Steve. A loved Nana to her Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, and Great Great Grand children. "A Long Life Well Lived " Heartfelt thanks to the staff of The Matamata Country Lodge, Dr Dunn, Sandra Hunter, Watersons Funeral Services and Forget Me Not Florist. A private service has been held for Lorna. All communications c/- the Edwards family to 6 Tamihana St, Matamata.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lorna's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.