Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Tauranga Funeral Services
383 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty
Lorna Mariane (formerly Heath) (Wratt) COPSEY


1926 - 2020
Lorna Mariane (formerly Heath) (Wratt) COPSEY Notice
COPSEY, Lorna Mariane (nee Wratt) (formerly Heath). Passed away on Sunday 23 February 2020 at Acacia Park Rest home, Omokoroa. Born 12 July 1926 Taumarunui, died aged 93 years. Mother of Dawn, Joy and Clifford. Stepmother of Bob, Brian and Alan. Grandmother of eight grandchildren, step grandmother of five grandchildren and great grandmother of 15 great grandchildren. A service to celebrate Lorna's life will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Road Tauranga on Friday 28 February at 11:00am. All communications to the Copsey Family c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga 3142.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 25, 2020
