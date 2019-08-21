Home

Graham's Franklin Funeral Services
West St
Tuakau, Auckland
09-236 8919
TILSLEY, Lorna Grace (nee Lipsham, Trembath). Born January 20, 1937. Passed away suddenly at home on Sunday 18th August 2019. Beloved mother of Virginia, Debbie, Rodney, Paul, and Angelea; and beloved mother in law of Phillip, Jill, Grace and Darrin. Nana to Allyson, Shelleyann, Bryce, Melissa, Jeremy, Luke, Leighton, David, Matthew, Kyle, Axel, Holley, Hannah, and Jemma. Also a loving Great Grandmother and Great Great Grandmother. Will be sadly missed and always in our hearts. A service for Lorna will be held at Grahams Chapel, West St, Tuakau on Saturday 24th August at 2pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 21, 2019
