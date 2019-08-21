|
TILSLEY, Lorna Grace (nee Lipsham, Trembath). Born January 20, 1937. Passed away suddenly at home on Sunday 18th August 2019. Beloved mother of Virginia, Debbie, Rodney, Paul, and Angelea; and beloved mother in law of Phillip, Jill, Grace and Darrin. Nana to Allyson, Shelleyann, Bryce, Melissa, Jeremy, Luke, Leighton, David, Matthew, Kyle, Axel, Holley, Hannah, and Jemma. Also a loving Great Grandmother and Great Great Grandmother. Will be sadly missed and always in our hearts. A service for Lorna will be held at Grahams Chapel, West St, Tuakau on Saturday 24th August at 2pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 21, 2019