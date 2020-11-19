|
|
|
HOPE-PEARSON, Lorna Clare (Lorna Nornie or GG) (nee Inch). Born November 22, 1934. Passed away on November 15, 2020. Dearly loved mother of Vivienne Hope-Pearson, Louise Nicholson Erica Singleton (deceased). Mother in law of Kim Singleton, Richard Nicholson. Loved Grandmother of Bobbie-Anne, Jodie, Kerrie-Anne. Angus, Ella. Joshua, Holly, Gemma. Great grandmother (GG) of Monty and Thomas. Died peacefully, surrounded by family. Funeral at North Shore Memorial Park, 235 Schnapper Rock Rd. On Friday 20 November at 10am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 19, 2020