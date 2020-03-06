Home

Requiem Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
10:30 a.m.
St Mary's Catholic Church
117 Onewa Road
Northcote
Lorna Astley RAMSAY

Lorna Astley RAMSAY Notice
RAMSAY, Lorna Astley. Passed away on 29 February 2020, aged 88. Beloved mother of Tony, Martin and Laurence, and mother-in-law of Bronwyn and Sheryl. Cherished nana of Louise, Emma and Erin, loved great- grandmother of Felicity. Sister of Marion and sister-in-law of Margaret. A requiem mass will be held at St Mary's Catholic Church, 117 Onewa Road, Northcote on Wednesday, 11 March at 10.30am. In lieu of flowers, donations to Forest & Bird Society appreciated. State of Grace 0800 477 133
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020
