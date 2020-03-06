|
RAMSAY, Lorna Astley. Passed away on 29 February 2020, aged 88. Beloved mother of Tony, Martin and Laurence, and mother-in-law of Bronwyn and Sheryl. Cherished nana of Louise, Emma and Erin, loved great- grandmother of Felicity. Sister of Marion and sister-in-law of Margaret. A requiem mass will be held at St Mary's Catholic Church, 117 Onewa Road, Northcote on Wednesday, 11 March at 10.30am. In lieu of flowers, donations to Forest & Bird Society appreciated. State of Grace 0800 477 133
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020