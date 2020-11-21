Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eagars Funeral Services
172- 174 Lemon Street
New Plymouth, Taranaki 4312
06 759 2200
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 30, 2020
10:30 a.m.
Eagars Funeral Services
172- 174 Lemon Street
New Plymouth, Taranaki 4312
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorna SATTLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorna Agnes (Coutts) SATTLER

Add a Memory
Lorna Agnes (Coutts) SATTLER Notice
SATTLER, Lorna Agnes (nee Coutts). Peacefully at Annie Brydon Lifecare and Village, Hawera, on Thursday, 19 November 2020 aged 86. Dearly loved wife of the late John. Loving mother of Kathleen, Maree (deceased), Brian, Clare and Mark, and their families. Adored Nana of Christine and Graham; Matthew and Paul; Nicole, Carlos and Shauni. Great-grandmother of Georgia and Harper. Messages to the Sattler family may be left on Lorna's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/lorna. A funeral service will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 172 Lemon Street, New Plymouth on Monday 30 November at 10.30am, followed by her burial at Kaponga Cemetery.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lorna's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -