LOVEGROVE, Loris Jocelyn (nee Gibson). Born 5 January 1930 - Died 21st Dec 2019 in her 90th year, after a long fight with heart illness. Beloved wife of the late Gilbert for 61 years, much loved mother to David, in-law to Joanne, cherished nana of Daniel and Rebecca. Although a very reserved person, her genuine love and kindness shown for her grandchildren was always paramount. She will be missed by those who knew her. As per her wishes, a private family farewell has been held. Grateful thanks to all the staff at Bupa Hillsborough Hospital who took very good care of her in the final 2 years
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 23, 2019