Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
09 638 9026
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Grange Manor
400 Dominion Road
Mt Eden
Lorian Raewyn Elaine CARTER

Lorian Raewyn Elaine CARTER Notice
CARTER, Lorian Raewyn Elaine. Peacefully at home on 22nd November 2020. Dearly loved wife of James. Adored mother of Helen, Jason and Daniel. Loved grandmother of Bradley, Amanda, Sarah, Travis and Jake. Great grandmother of Joshua, Paige, Mackenzie, Cohen, Benjamin and Zoe. Loved sister of Philip. A celebration of Lorian's life will be held at Grange Manor, 400 Dominion Road, Mt Eden on Saturday 28th November 2020 at 2PM. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to either Waiheke Health Trust phone 372 8893, Waiheke Hospice phone 372 7131, WISCA (Waiheke Island Society for the care of Animals) phone 372 5222.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020
