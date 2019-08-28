|
CONDON, Loraine Elizabeth (nee Russek). Passed away on Monday 26 August 2019, aged 85 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Frank. Loved mum of Cynthia, Sylvia, and Duane. Grandmother of 8 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. A service to celebrate Loraine's life will be held in The North Harbour Chapel, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Friday 30 August at 12.30 pm followed by private cremation. Communications for the Condon family can be sent c/o PO Box 302 524, North Harbour 0751
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 28, 2019