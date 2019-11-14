Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jones & Company Funeral Services
143 Thirteenth Avenue
Tauranga , Bay of Plenty
07-578 4009
Service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
1:30 p.m.
St Andrew's Presbyterian Church
Dee Street
Mount Maunganui
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lora WEIR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lora Franciss (Scott-Allen) WEIR

Add a Memory
Lora Franciss (Scott-Allen) WEIR Notice
WEIR, Lora Franciss (nee Scott - Allen). Passed away peacefully after a short illness, on Tuesday 12th November 2019. Loved wife of Ashley, and treasured mother and mother in law of Jacqueline and Richard Burfoot, Kelly and Terry Woods, and Kim Weir and Steven Durham. Loving nana of Rory, Finn, Molly, Nicholas, Jessie, Jamie, Jordan, Taylor, and Gradin; and Great nana of Aria. A service celebrating Lora's life will be held at St Andrew's Presbyterian Church, Dee Street Mount Maunganui, on Monday 18th November at 1.30 pm followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to the Cancer Society PO Box 1081 Tauranga 3144 would be appreciated, and may be left at the venue. Messages to the Weir family C/- PO Box 650 Tauranga 3144.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lora's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -