Service
Wednesday, Jun. 10, 2020
6:00 p.m.
36 Taramea St.
Avondale
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 11, 2020
10:00 a.m.
Resources
Loni Malony TONGAKILO


1940 - 2020
Loni Malony TONGAKILO Notice
TONGAKILO, Loni Malony. Born Mutalau, Niue Island 23 February 1940, passed away peacefully at home on Monday 8 June 2020. Beloved son of Isaako (decd) and Fasa Tongakilo (decd) and Turangakino Iafeta (decd). Loving Husband and Soulmate of Muimai (decd). Loved dad and best mate of Patrice Tongakilo and Helen Motu Tapatuetoa and families. Precious Poppa of Madison and Sophie, Big Poppa of Alaia-May. Loving brother of Eseta Patii, Tonganiu (decd), Matafetu Smith, Lapati Paka (Niue), Mokataufoou Sipeli (WLG), Elena Ikiua (decd), Niuhepeni (Niue), Samoa Eseneaso (Niue), Fitikofekofe Wilson (WLG), Fitililitonga Bailey mo e magafaoa katoa. Son in law of Kolo and Pasipasi Ikinofo and Pita and Malama Toapuho (all decd) and families. A family service for Loni will be held on Wednesday 10 June 2020 at 6pm at home, 36 Taramea St, Avondale. His funeral service will be held at 10am Sharp, Thursday 11 June 2020 (Main Chapel) at Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson followed by his burial at Waikumete Cemetery. Ka fai fekau ti matutaki atu kia Heleena he telefoni 0210562295 poko Pat 0272956454, 09 8289390.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 10 to June 11, 2020
