SAIPAIA, Lona Sauimalae (nee Esene). Passed away peacefully at home on September 6 2019. Born in Lona Fagaloa Western Samoa to the late Reverend Esene Esene (Faleasi'u) and Perenise Fina'i Esene (Fasito'outa). Dearly beloved wife of the late Sauimalae To'oto'o and treasured mum to Nick, Sauimalae Fa'ana, Poia, Grace, Viliamu, Zen and Graham, Rebecca (late), and Sinatala. Cherished Nan to 16 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Manuia lau malaga mum, alofa tele mo oe le Tina pele. Her family service will be held at Mangere PIPC 296 Buckland Road on Friday 13 September 7pm and the funeral service next day at 11am followed by the burial at Manukau Memorial Gardens. For all communications please contact 021-233-6881 or 021-0715555
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 10, 2019