BROWN, Lomond Cheral. Passed away peacefully on 19 June 2019 after a brief struggle with cancer, just before her 80th birthday. Sister of Glen, Louise, Derek, Ivan, and Malcolm. Widow of Rob. Mother of Don and the late Belinda, mother- in-law of Ross and Kyoko, grandmother of Eden, Dylan, Sophia, and Ashley, and great- grandmother of Archer. Long-serving manager of Waiheke Citizens Advice Bureau and Justice of the Peace. Proud resident of Waiheke and devoted servant of the local community. Sincere thanks to all her friends and colleagues for their love and support. The Natural Funeral Company Ph: (09) 3616080
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 25, 2019
