Loma Ada LYES

Loma Ada LYES In Memoriam
LYES, Loma Ada. 4 February 2016. It has been 4 years since your passing when my heart was torn in two. One side filled with heartache, the other died with you. I often lie awake at night when the world is fast asleep and take a walk down memory lane with tears upon my cheek. Remembering you is easy, I do it everyday, but missing you is heartache that never goes away. I hold you tightly within my heart and there you will remain, until the day arrives that we can be together again. Your husband John.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 4, 2020
