Taupo Funeral Services Ltd
117 Rickit Street
Taupo , Waikato 3330
07-378-9636
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
2:00 p.m.
The Founders Chapel of Remembrance
Rickit Street
Taupo
YOUNG, Lole Lau. Passed away peacefully in Taupo on 5th February 2020 in his 92nd year. Devoted husband of the late Elsie. Much loved father and father-in-law of Ana and Toon; Lau; Rob and Jenn; and Rebecca. Cherished grandad of Jordan and Kyle; Jeremy, Jacob, Liana and Megan; Shay and Bianca, and proud great grandad of 4. A service will be held at The Founders Chapel of Remembrance, Rickit Street, Taupo, on Monday 10th February 2020 at 2.00pm. Communications with Lole's family, c/- PO Box 940, Taupo. Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 8, 2020
