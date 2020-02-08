|
YOUNG, Lole Lau. Passed away peacefully in Taupo on 5th February 2020 in his 92nd year. Devoted husband of the late Elsie. Much loved father and father-in-law of Ana and Toon; Lau; Rob and Jenn; and Rebecca. Cherished grandad of Jordan and Kyle; Jeremy, Jacob, Liana and Megan; Shay and Bianca, and proud great grandad of 4. A service will be held at The Founders Chapel of Remembrance, Rickit Street, Taupo, on Monday 10th February 2020 at 2.00pm. Communications with Lole's family, c/- PO Box 940, Taupo. Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 8, 2020