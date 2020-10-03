Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gillions Funeral Services Ltd
407 Hillside Rd
Dunedin South , Otago
03-455 2128
Resources
More Obituaries for Lola McMILLAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lola McMILLAN

Add a Memory
Lola McMILLAN Notice
McMILLAN, Lola. Passed peacefully on Saturday 26th September 2020, at her Home in the care of Yvette Williams Dunedin, aged 95 years. Beloved and loving wife of the late Bruce Stuart McMillan. Loved daughter in law of the late Ethel McMillan. Loved sister in law of Malcolm McMillan. Loving aunt of Bridget and David and step aunt of Meghan. Loved great aunt of Hamish and Caitlyn. Very dear friend of Annette Mills and Allan Gibson. Special thanks to the staff at Yvette Williams for the loving care shown to Lola over the years. A Private farewell for Lola has been held. Sorely missed but held in our hearts and memories Messages c/- Gillions funeral service, 407 Hillside Road, Dunedin 9012 FDANZ/NZIFH



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lola's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -