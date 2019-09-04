|
BAILEY, Lola. Major. Promoted to Glory on 2 September 2019. Beloved wife of the late John. Loving mother of Mercedes, Avon, Annessa (deceased) and Narina, and dear mother-in- law of Jonathan, Lee and Matthew. Adoring grandmother to Noah, Holly, Hope, Liberty, and Caleb. A Good and Faithful Servant of the Lord, the Heavenly Canvas is now complete. She will be greatly missed by all who she touched. A Service of Thanksgiving will be held at The Salvation Army, 99 Church Street, Otahuhu on Saturday 7 September at 10.00am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 4, 2019