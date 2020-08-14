Home

MCFARLANE, Lois Veronica. On 11 August 2020, at home surrounded by her family.  Adored wife of 61 years and best friend to Peter.  Supermum and Mother-in-law to Joanne, Russell, Robynne, Paul, Scott, Nicola, Gareth and Kim.  Loved Nana to Samuel, Liam, Aarron, Niamh, James, Oscar, Louis, Marlena and Leon. Sister and Sister- in-law to Noreen, Ian, Pauline, Denise, the late Margaret, Lesley, Neville, Sandra, Christine, Peter, Ann, Lew and Janet. Our special thanks for the support given by our family, friends, the medical and nursing staff who have been looking after Lois and us all. (In lieu of flowers please donations to Mercy Hospice welcomed).
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020
