Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:30 a.m.
Windsor Park Baptist Church Auditorium
550 East Coast Road
Mairangi Bay
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois EVERETT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois Therese (Lois) EVERETT

Add a Memory
Lois Therese (Lois) EVERETT Notice
EVERETT, Lois Therese (Lois). Passed away on January 14, 2020 surrounded by family. Aged 83 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Bill. Loved mother of Sue, Linda, Debbie and Greg. Cherished Nana of Matt, Eleni, Nic, Erin, Karla, Juliet, Issy, Carmen and partners. Kind and loving Nana Lois of Tilly, Koa, Cypress and Montanah. Special thanks to the kind and caring staff at Bupa Hugh Green. Forever in our memories. A service will be held at Windsor Park Baptist Church Auditorium, 550 East Coast Road, Mairangi Bay on Saturday 18th January at 11.30 am. Followed by a private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lois's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -