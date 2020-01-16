|
EVERETT, Lois Therese (Lois). Passed away on January 14, 2020 surrounded by family. Aged 83 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Bill. Loved mother of Sue, Linda, Debbie and Greg. Cherished Nana of Matt, Eleni, Nic, Erin, Karla, Juliet, Issy, Carmen and partners. Kind and loving Nana Lois of Tilly, Koa, Cypress and Montanah. Special thanks to the kind and caring staff at Bupa Hugh Green. Forever in our memories. A service will be held at Windsor Park Baptist Church Auditorium, 550 East Coast Road, Mairangi Bay on Saturday 18th January at 11.30 am. Followed by a private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 16, 2020