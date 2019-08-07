|
PAYNE, Lois (nee Jones). On 3 August 2019 our Mum and Nana passed away peacefully after a lovely day with family. Brian, Jean, Rebecca and Kimberley Annan hold you dearly in our hearts. We are forever grateful for your kindness and support throughout our lives. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Alzheimers Society Northland, PO Box 7027, Tikipunga, Whangarei 0144. A service for Lois will be held in the Chapel of Morris & Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive, Whau Valley, Whangarei) at 1.30pm Thursday 8 August 2019. All communications to The Payne Family, c/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangrei 0145.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 7, 2019