Waikanae Funeral Home
17 Parata St
Waikanae , Wellington
04-293 6844
Lois Patricia ROBERTS

Lois Patricia ROBERTS Notice
ROBERTS, Lois Patricia. Of Charles Fleming Retirement Village, Waikanae, formerly of Karori and Christchurch. On Friday 27 March 2020, peacefully in her sleep, aged 97 years. Beloved wife of Ian (deceased), and much-loved mother and mother-in-law of Jennifer and Lindsay, David (deceased), Craig and Alison. Loved Gran of Glenn and Miranda, Lisa and Steve, Belinda and Mark, Dave and Amy, Anita, Jess and Marama, and Matt. Great Grandmother of Piper, Ryder, Madison, Maxwell, Ava-Rose and Orrah. In lieu of flowers donations to World Vision, Private Bag 92078, Auckland 1142, or https://www. worldvision.org.nz A remembrance service will be held at a later time. Waikanae Funeral Home Tel 04 2936844
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 30, 2020
