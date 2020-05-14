Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
09-836 0029
Memorial service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Burial
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois THOMAS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois May THOMAS

Add a Memory
Lois May THOMAS Notice
THOMAS, Lois May. Passed away peacefully at home on the 11th of May, 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Jim, much loved Mum of Warren and Jayne, Barry and Pauline, Noeline and the late Malcolm Jackson. Treasured Nana of 11 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. Peace at last. A private burial will be held with a memorial at a later date. All communications to the Thomas family C/- Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson Auckland 0610.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lois's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -