THOMAS, Lois May. Passed away peacefully at home on the 11th of May, 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Jim, much loved Mum of Warren and Jayne, Barry and Pauline, Noeline and the late Malcolm Jackson. Treasured Nana of 11 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. Peace at last. A private burial will be held with a memorial at a later date. All communications to the Thomas family C/- Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson Auckland 0610.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 14, 2020