Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ensom Funeral Services
15 East Street
Papakura, Auckland 2110
09 299 6646
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois LANGFORD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois May LANGFORD

Notice Condolences

Lois May LANGFORD Notice
LANGFORD, Lois May. Passed away peacefully at Elmwood Village Hospital, Manurewa (formerly of Milford). On 18th May 2019. Beloved sister and sister-in -law of Gordon and Janice Steele and Margaret Moyle. Loved aunt and great aunt. A funeral service to celebrate Lois's life will be held on Friday 24th May 2019 at 11am in the chapel of Manukau Memorial Gardens ,Puhinui Rd Papatoetoe. Ensom Funeral Services 15 East Street, Papakura 2110 09 299 6646



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.