LANGFORD, Lois May. Passed away peacefully at Elmwood Village Hospital, Manurewa (formerly of Milford). On 18th May 2019. Beloved sister and sister-in -law of Gordon and Janice Steele and Margaret Moyle. Loved aunt and great aunt. A funeral service to celebrate Lois's life will be held on Friday 24th May 2019 at 11am in the chapel of Manukau Memorial Gardens ,Puhinui Rd Papatoetoe. Ensom Funeral Services 15 East Street, Papakura 2110 09 299 6646
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 20, 2019
