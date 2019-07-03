|
KEENAN, Lois May (nee McKenzie). Passed away on Monday 1 July 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Derek. Cherished mum of Margaret, Jennifer, and Christine. Treasured grandmother of Luke, Frances, Maria, Alice, Andrew, James, and Marcus. Great grandmother of 10.5 beautiful great grandchildren. A service to celebrate Lois's life will be held in The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Tuesday 9 July at 12.30 pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 3, 2019