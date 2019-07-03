Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-415 8720
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois KEENAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois May (McKenzie) KEENAN

Add a Memory
Lois May (McKenzie) KEENAN Notice
KEENAN, Lois May (nee McKenzie). Passed away on Monday 1 July 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Derek. Cherished mum of Margaret, Jennifer, and Christine. Treasured grandmother of Luke, Frances, Maria, Alice, Andrew, James, and Marcus. Great grandmother of 10.5 beautiful great grandchildren. A service to celebrate Lois's life will be held in The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Tuesday 9 July at 12.30 pm, followed by private cremation.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.